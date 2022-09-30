fbpx
Top Stories

Jah Lead takes a spin with Amapiano on latest ‘DinDing’ banger!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 day ago
Jah Lead takes a spin with Amapiano on latest 'DinDing' banger!
Photo Credit: /Google Images

Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall crooner, Jah Lead has ventured into the Amapiano sound with his newest banger titled, Din Ding.

Din Ding is a dance single featuring French music group BreakItBoyz and produced by French-based Ghanaian producer Luu Beatz.

The song was recorded in France and was mixed and mastered by CashTwo.

This is the singer’s second single of the year, after releasing Marry Me earlier in the year. 

Jah Lead describe the song as one for the dancefloor, and the start of releasing music back to back.

“Din Ding is a song that centres around dance and vibes, and it was recorded in France with my brother Luu Beatz,” he shared.

“I would be releasing more music before the year ends, and Din Ding is the start of it.”

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 day ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Ghana’s Jah Lead hosts Germany’s Mattan on remix of hit single; Lonely

24th March 2020
Mobile Money (Money Mansion Riddim) by Jah Lead

Audio: Mobile Money (Money Mansion Riddim) by Jah Lead

16th February 2018
First Lady by Jah Lead

Video Premiere: First Lady by Jah Lead

14th February 2018
Better Days (Attitude Riddim) by Jah Lead

Audio: Better Days (Attitude Riddim) by Jah Lead

16th January 2018

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker