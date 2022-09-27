fbpx
Kojo Cue eulogizes wife on wedding anniversary!
Eclectic lyricist, Kennedy Amankwaa aka Kojo Cue has taken to his social media to celebrate his marriage anniversary with his wife, Priscilla Kolibea Mante.

The rapper is reported to have secretly tied the knot with Priscilla Kolibea Mante in 2014 in a coded wedding ceremony with a few industry players like Andy Dosty and musicians together with about 200 attendees gracing the occasion with their presence.

Mrs. Priscilla is a stem champion Neuropharmacologist and a lecturer at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST.

In a post he made on Twitter, the rapper shared a lovely photo of himself and his wife having a fun time together as they celebrate their wedding anniversary.

