fbpx
Top Stories
Trending

Kirani Ayat calls out Nana Addo & MoTAC for using his intellectual property!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 9 hours ago
Kirani Ayat calls out Nana Addo & MoTAC for using his intellectual property!
Photo Credit: /Google Images

One of Ghana’s thriving acts, Kirani Ayat, has called out Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo & the Ministry of Tourism for using graphical excerpts in his music video for their Visit Ghana promo video.

On September 27, 2022, a video was shared on Twitter by the President of Ghana to promote tourism in the country and welcome expatriates into the country.

The video caption read, “Beneath the deep blue sky, the Black Star is calling. Follow the stars and let them take you on a journey of our people. I invite everyone to the country at the centre of the world.”

In a tweet that highlighted the tweet, Kirani Ayat said the president had used his video without consulting him.

According to Ayat, this was after the Ministry failed to heed his [Kirani Ayat] plea to use the song ‘GUDA’ to endorse tourism in the North.

“The president of Ghana has used my video “GUDA” in this ad to promote Ghana. I was actively reaching out to the Ministry of Tourism in 2018/19 to use this video to push tourism in the North and got NO reply, yet today it’s in an ad and no one reached out to me for permission,” he shared.

After the disclosure by the artiste, some concerned citizens have taken up the issue to address it with the hopes that the president will give the artiste the needed decorum for using his property.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 9 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

DJ YoGa hosts Kirani Ayat, Reed Drago & Yung Puff on new AfroTrap single; Friday

DJ YoGa hosts Kirani Ayat, Reed Drago & Yung Puff on new AfroTrap single; Friday

1st November 2019
Cannibal by Plugn6ix feat. Worlasi & Kirani AYAT

Audio: Cannibal by Plugn6ix feat. Worlasi & Kirani AYAT

31st October 2019
Music producers, Plugnsix to release debut single

Music producers, Plugnsix to release debut single

26th October 2019
Mariama by Kirani AYAT feat. Sarkodie

Audio: Mariama by Kirani AYAT feat. Sarkodie

23rd August 2019

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker