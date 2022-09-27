Kirani Ayat calls out Nana Addo & MoTAC for using his intellectual property!

One of Ghana’s thriving acts, Kirani Ayat, has called out Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo & the Ministry of Tourism for using graphical excerpts in his music video for their Visit Ghana promo video.

On September 27, 2022, a video was shared on Twitter by the President of Ghana to promote tourism in the country and welcome expatriates into the country.

The video caption read, “Beneath the deep blue sky, the Black Star is calling. Follow the stars and let them take you on a journey of our people. I invite everyone to the country at the centre of the world.”

The president of Ghana has used my video “GUDA” in this ad to promote Ghana. I was actively reaching out to the Ministry of Tourism in 2018/19 to use this video to push tourism in the North and got NO reply, yet today it’s in an ad and no one reached out to me for permission. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/vLnAP0bRqf — Kirani Ayat 🌍 (@KiraniAYAT) September 27, 2022

In a tweet that highlighted the tweet, Kirani Ayat said the president had used his video without consulting him.

According to Ayat, this was after the Ministry failed to heed his [Kirani Ayat] plea to use the song ‘GUDA’ to endorse tourism in the North.

“The president of Ghana has used my video “GUDA” in this ad to promote Ghana. I was actively reaching out to the Ministry of Tourism in 2018/19 to use this video to push tourism in the North and got NO reply, yet today it’s in an ad and no one reached out to me for permission,” he shared.

After the disclosure by the artiste, some concerned citizens have taken up the issue to address it with the hopes that the president will give the artiste the needed decorum for using his property.

