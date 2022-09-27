fbpx
It’s a warning! I don’t want any negative discussion of my album on any platform – Shatta Wale

He's about to drop singles off the upcoming album this October

Photo Credit: /Google Images

As his long-awaited Gift of God – GoG album draws nearer, Shatta Wale has prohibited all showbiz discussion platforms from tarnishing the image of his impending album.

The Dancehall artiste who intends to release more songs off the album has asked such media platforms to hold back any attempt around it other than to promote it.

Shatta, whiles reiterating that this particular upcoming album isn’t meant for the music industry, also established that his main objective is to quench the thirst of his fans who are anticipating the “masterpiece.”

“Get ready for some singles on the #GOGALBUM. Pls and pls and pls. I am not doing this album for the Ghana music industry. I am doing this as my job to fill the masses with peace and love. I don’t want any negative discussion of my album on any platform. It’s a warning,” he wrote on Facebook.

“I didn’t come here to join unions. I came with mine and that is SHATTA MOVEMENT,” Shatta added.

