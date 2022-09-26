fbpx
New York erupted with King Promise's '5 Star World Tour' over the weekend!

Stay tuned for updates on the 5Star world tour!

New York erupted with King Promise's ‘5 Star World Tour’ over the weekend!
Photo Credit: /Google Images

Legacy Life Entertainment signee, Gregory Bortey Newman, aka King Promise commenced his ‘5 Star World Tour’ over the weekend.

You would recall that, on Friday, July 22, 2022, the sensational singer, songwriter and performing artiste served his listeners and the entire music community with his much awaited star-studded body of work dubbed, ‘5 Star’.

As part of promoting the 15-tracked album, the ‘CCTV’ hit-maker announced a world which kicked off on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Webster Hall in New York, America where he had an amazing show.

King Promise performed back to back hits for the sold-out audience at the 1,500 capacity venue. The ‘5 Star World Tour’ will see the Ghanaian superstar perform in various cities across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

