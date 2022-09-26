fbpx
Grammy CEO storms Ghana; set to hold dinner with key industry players and artistes

A good one for Ghana's music industry!

Grammy CEO storms Ghana; set to hold dinner with key industry players and artistes
Photo Credit: /Google Images

CEO of Grammy Awards, Harvey Mason Jnr, just touched down the motherland under the auspices of British Ghanaian entrepreneur & GUBA Awards founder, Akosua Dentaa Amoateng.

Organized under the Beyond the Return initiative, the Grammy CEO in addition to his tour of Ghana will meet various music creatives, GHAMRO personnel, artistes among several other key stakeholders in the music ecosystem.

This will be at a private dinner session where there will be deliberations and ideas shared across to see the potential advancement of music and its business in Ghana, West Africa & Africa as a whole.

