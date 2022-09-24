Phrimpong will get you rethinking your priorities & life choices with latest single; Adam

Ghanaian rapper and songwriter, Phrimpong takes listeners on a soulful journey with new single which comes with dope visuals dubbed; Adam.

Riding atop a piano-saxophonic jazz, Phrimpong takes a break from his staunch rapper persona to exhibit his audible vocal abilities with compelling lyricism that penetrate souls.



Adam is a sermon of reality, contentment, love and above all, a soul-searching composition with a deep perspective in the chronicles of life and death.

While he affirms nothing last forever with a biblical quotations, he didn’t lose sight of self happiness and love to spice up days of the living.

Interestingly Phrimpong changes the narrative of song releases by sharing the acoustic version prior to the original record. Adam was produced by Emrys Beatz and mixed by Khendi, with music video credits to Cute Vizuals.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic