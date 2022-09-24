fbpx
Top Stories

Phrimpong will get you rethinking your priorities & life choices with latest single; Adam

Ponder on these lyrics! Watch visuals here!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 day ago
Phrimpong will get you rethinking your priorities & life choices with latest single; Adam
Photo Credit: /Google Images

Ghanaian rapper and songwriter, Phrimpong takes listeners on a soulful journey with new single which comes with dope visuals dubbed; Adam.

Riding atop a piano-saxophonic jazz, Phrimpong takes a break from his staunch rapper persona to exhibit his audible vocal abilities with compelling lyricism that penetrate souls.

Adam is a sermon of reality, contentment, love and above all, a soul-searching composition with a deep perspective in the chronicles of life and death.

While he affirms nothing last forever with a biblical quotations, he didn’t lose sight of self happiness and love to spice up days of the living.

Interestingly Phrimpong changes the narrative of song releases by sharing the acoustic version prior to the original record. Adam was produced by Emrys Beatz and mixed by Khendi, with music video credits to Cute Vizuals.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 day ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

My show with Fancy Gadam introduced me to the real world; over 60k attended in a venue of 20k capacity - Patoranking

My show with Fancy Gadam introduced me to the real world; over 60k attended in a venue of 20k capacity – Patoranking

6 days ago
Empress Gifty crowned as an honorary chief by Nigeria's Igbo community in Ghana; shows appreciation!

Empress Gifty crowned as an honorary chief by Nigeria’s Igbo community in Ghana; shows appreciation!

6 days ago
Essi holds exciting G.O.O.D Tape Vol.1 listening

Essi holds entertaining G.O.O.D Tape Vol.1 listening/launch

6 days ago
Goated by Strongman

2022 Week 37: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

1 week ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker