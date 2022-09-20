Kofi Jamar offers unqualified apology for positive comments on slavery but was he entirely wrong?

Rapper Derrick Osei Kuffour Prempeh who aka Kofi Jamar has rendered an unqualified apology to Ghanaians, as well as Africans.

This comes after he made a tweet about how Africans have benefitted greatly from the slave trade. The post he made really got people reacting and lambasting him, and it seems the heat has gotten to him.

In a recent post on his verified social media handle on the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter, he wrote;

“I apologize for my tweet. My great grandfather, Prempeh the 1st was captured as a result of the colonial regime, I’ve been affected by what happened in many ways. All though The deed of slavery is wrong I can’t Deny the impact Blacks have had on the world today because of that”

Some reactions the post got are;

@the_marcoli_boy – Your Great Grandfather be Prempeh aa , like you no dey next in line to Otufour en seat? Ekorso na wo to. boys dey chat😂

@BongoIdeas – Never allow these Twitter cowards make you eat back your words. There’s a bit of truth to what you said. Own it.

@Sir_griffithgh – So you want to look at the faces of all Blacks in the Americas and elsewhere and tell them this: don’t be bitter about slavery ,without it you wouldn’t have been millionaires ,stars and influential people. Is this what you are thinking ? For real?

@KofiJamar spoke truth! His understanding of our world. A lot of people can’t handle raw truth. We’re just hypersensitive. Are we saying our some of our ancestors didn’t collaborate with slave masters to sell others into slavery? Through much pain comes many blessings! — #BreakfastDaily (@kwakudavidgh) September 20, 2022

