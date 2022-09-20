fbpx
Kirani Ayat turns up the heat with debut album; Aisha’s Sun

It's one from the pride of the North. Stream here!

Kirani Ayat turns up the heat with debut album; Aisha’s Sun
Photo Credit: /Google Images

Hailing from Ghana’s Northern region, rapper/producer, Ayat Maqwam Salis, aka Kirani Ayat has published his debut studio album; Aisha’s Sun.

Captioned, ‘Aisha’s Sun’, the body of work comes off the heels of two successful EP’s namely, ‘TrapLife 2.0’ in 2015, a joint project with Mal of Griotz Music and ‘Zamani’ which was also released in 2017.

Known for his rich musical diversity and uniqueness, Kirani Ayat on Friday, September 16, 2022 after a brief hiatus served his listeners and and the entire music community with his first ever studio album.

Prior to the official release of the 12-tracked body of work, Kirani Ayat held an album listening party at The Woods in Osu, Accra. In attendance were media personalities, colleague musicians, fans as well as music consumers.

Kirani Ayat’s debut studio album, ‘Aisha’s Sun’ happens to be a chronicle of his life from a teen to adulthood.

The 29-minute-long project features SarkCess Music boss, Sarkodie and ‘Comot’ honcho, Worlasi with backing vocals from songstress, Adomaa and Reynolds the Gentleman.

According to Ayat, the artwork for ‘Aisha’s Sun’ which displays a hues of bare earth, mud huts and a bright sun was curated by Jesse Hova from David Nicolsey’s North Productions portrays his village and the inspiration the album gave Jesse.

Created between 2018 and 2021 with a few final touches in 2022, ‘Aisha’s Sun’ album owes production remarks to Seluse, Almighty Trei, Nii Quaye, KaySo, Okai Wav, Altranova. Track 10 (You’ll Shine) and track 12 (The Album Is Nice) both tagged ‘Aisha’s Message’ feature Kirani Ayat’s muse, his mother, Aisha Abass.

