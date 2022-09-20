CEO of Lynx Entertainment, Richie Mensah finally lets out real reason why MzVee left!

Following MzVee’s surprising exit from one of Ghana’s biggest record labels, Richie Mensah, CEO of Lynx Entertainment has opened up on what led to it.

Contrary to speculations that MzVee left because of issues with the label or her label mates, Richie stated that she left for health reasons.

In an interview with Caleb Nii Boye on 3FM’s ‘’Showbiz 927’ explained why he had to let MzVee go.

He said:

“MzVee’s case was a very personal thing. She’s said it several times, I mean. The depression that she was going through really affected a lot of things. So I didn’t let MzVee go. One thing is, MzVee stopped the music. Do you get me? ” “She left because of the health issues that she was going through. We tried to help her with the health issues but she wanted to deal with it on her own. Then she built a new team and started again,”

MzVee (born Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda) announced the end of her 8-year relationship with Lynx Entertainment in 2019. Since leaving, she has produced her own songs, including ‘Sherif,’ ‘Hallelujah,’ and ‘Coming Home,’ featuring Tiwa Savage.

The ‘COME SEE MY MOTHER’ hitmaker recently released her album 10:30.

