Knii Lante questions if there's 'Something Wrong' on this new Afrobeat tune!
Photo Credit: /Google Images

Ghanaian indie musician & medical doctor MD, Knii Lante, is out with another delivering this masterpiece titled ‘Something Wrong’. 

Showcasing versatility, Knii Lante’s ‘Something Wrong’ is a hybrid of Afrobeats , great lyrics and perfect vocal delivery. 

According to him, this is more than just a song; this is actually a true message of apology well crafted with emotions of regret and feeling sorry for doing wrong to a love one and asking for joy to come back.

“Like Blacko , I messed up and when I saw that sad look on her face I broke down. I later composed a WhatsApp message but was so afraid to send. I resorted to use this my music to then express my regrets and pleadings”. He said. 

Needless to say the message comes through alive and clear in this banger ! 

‘Something Wrong’, pre-produced by Knii Lante, is produced by producer DatBeatGod with whom Knii appears to be forming a formidable partnership. Together they whispered “we will conquer the world”. 

Knii also features on this song his friend Monty Savoury on dat maaaaad guitar. 

As background to all this , ‘Bestie’, the urban reggae tune earlier this year released by Knii Lante, is doing really well in digital stores especially and also enjoying some moderate rotation on the local airwaves. 

Wrapping up, Knii Lante, while strongly believing that music is just not for entertainment but also is medicine capable of calming down all sorts of pain in this our world , also believes 

that the pain of heart-break is just too devastating to be nurtured in the first place. 

His thanks went to Deluge Entertainment, Ras Kaf, Suckie and Pascal ( team Naija lol ) , the Jamestown family as well as his core fans called Knii Lante Addicts who are making all this possible. 

Connect with Knii Lante via:

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/KniiLanteOfficial

Instagram – https://instagram.com/kniilante?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Twitter – https://twitter.com/kniilante?s=21&t=L3CiHe3wh6MWMEJKCvPoXA

Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

