Essi holds entertaining G.O.O.D Tape Vol.1 listening/launch

When Essi mounted the stage, it was visible she was astonished by the reception she received, not because she didn’t deserve it, but because it was vociferous.

Such thunder was the audience that they probably may have caused a threat to the casual “peace” at the GoldCoast Restaurant & Lounge with their unending flow of cheers, whistles, and dancing during the G.O.O.D Tape Vol. 1 listening.

Held by Essi (a student by day, musician by night, and a Talented Kidz winner by choice) to formally outdoor her debut album, the G.O.O.D Tape Vol. 1 listening was an opportunity to grasp in the suave and verve of the singer.

This 14-track album should have excited for the future; it should leave you thinking of how far Essi can grow her craft should she maintain the trajectory that she is on.

A trajectory that has Prince Bright (Buk Bak), Kelvyn Boy, and the Pacs Band having inputs on it is one that should be of interest to everyone.

And everyone who attended the listening and launch can attest to this, not least the University of Ghana Performing arts students.

These lots know how to jam! From the cheers when Essi showed up, to her performances, down to her mini speeches, these students (doubling en masse as attendees as well) gave it their all and held nothing back!

You can only imagine what they can do in a bigger space should Essi hold her first concert.’

