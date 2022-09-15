Black Sherif leads 7 Ghana acts to gain 2022 AFRIMA nomination

A powerful list of 7 Ghanaian artists has made their way onto the nominees’ list for the 2022 AFRIMA Awards announced yesterday.

Leading the pack with the highest number of nominees is ‘Kweku The Traveller’ Black Sherif, followed by Gyakie, Nektunez, KiDi, Camidoh, Diana Hamilton & Amaarae.

The awards ceremony will be held from Thursday, November 3 to Saturday, November 6, 2022. It will feature a 3-day fiesta of music, glitz, and glamour.

2022 AFRIMA

Commenting on the nominations list, AFRIMA jury member representing the Southern African Region, Adam Tiran, said: “It’s really encouraging to see so many African superstars on the list, as well as other rising stars who have had an amazing year, and, finally, a lot of brand new music discoveries. The future is bright for the continent!”

Full list of nominees – https://www.afrima.org/afrima-unveils-nominees-list-for-2022-edition-public-voting-commences-globally-september-25-main-awards-to-hold-dec-8-11

Importantly, the public voting portal for the 2022 AFRIMA edition would be live on Sunday, 25th September, 2022, at 12:00pm CAT. African music lovers within the continent, and around the world, can visit the official website https://www.afrima.org to vote.

Voting closes at 12.00 (CAT), December 10, 2022, before the AFRIMA main awards ceremony.

