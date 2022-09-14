Things I used to pay for GHS 12k is now GHS 24k in less than 6 months – King Promise bemoans high cost of living in Ghana

Ghana’s 5-star artiste, King Promise has bemoaned the rapid rise of the cost of living in Ghana following a recent interview.

The singer has lamented over how expensive things are in Ghana as he shares how the prices of things he used to buy have increased madly just in the space of 6 months.

Almost everyone has been complaining about how hard and expensive it is to live in Ghana and King Promise has joined the long queue as he also laments over how expensive things are in the country, saying it doesn’t make sense.

According to King Promise, some things he used to buy have increased in price that it doesn’t make sense to him as it’s just in the space of 6 months and the prices of things have increased so much that it’s hard to buy the same quantity as he used to buy months back.

