God saved me today, forever grateful – Sista Afia posts after surviving motor accident!

Renowned female Ghanaian crooner, Sista Afia, has posted a video of her car being towed after surviving a motor accident.

In the video on the songstress’s Snapchat, she shared a caption that indicated that she had survived a minor accident that could have turned deadly while giving thanks to God.

“God saved me today, forever grateful,” she captioned on September 13, 2022.

It hasn’t been reported that the artiste was injured or physically harmed, however, her car was damaged.

Sista Afia after sharing news about her accident has since gone quiet on all her social media accounts.

