Could Diana Asamoah’s recent viral posts be the reason of her contract termination with Frimprince?

CEO of Frimprince Music Production, Mr Anane Frimpong has penned his signature to a letter dated August 4, 2022, terminating the contract of signee, Diana Asamoah.

The letter bore the signatures of the singer and Mr Anane, the CEO of Frimprince Music Production. It also listed some terms of the contract termination which included the takeover of some of her social media accounts.

All the digital platforms of Diana Asamoah have been seized, including her Facebook page.

Also, she will no longer have the right to own nine of her popular songs produced by her former music executive, Anane Frimpong.

The songs are Wo Na Mani Agyina Wo, Mabowodin, Akoko Abon, Madansidie, Pentecost Gya, Momomme, Wo Damu Fua, Tetelesta and Pentecost Soree.

Also for the record, Frimprince Music will no longer take part in the organization of Diana’s annual concert dubbed Abba Father.

