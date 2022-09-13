fbpx
Female rap sensation, Ruby Delart kept fans riling with her opening act at Ashaiman To The World!

Photo Credit: /Google Images

One performer who took the crowd by surprise at the just ended Ashaiman To The World was the new Hip Hop girl ‘RUBY DELART’ with her electrifying performance and stage presence.

The just ended Ashaiman To The World Festival which took place in Ashaiman-Ghana was crowned with a mega stage show on Saturday, 3rd September at the Ashaiman Sakasaka park.

The concert which attracted ten’s of thousands of patrons from Ghana and around the world saw many performers grace the stage.

Out of nowhere, this young lady took to the stage and got the fans who barely knew her and her songs to sing along her addictive street anthem titled ‘GARI’. A typical trait of a real and natural entertainer.

The beauty of her performance is, she wasn’t miming but rather running a semi-live band; an initiative put together by STONEBWOY and his able team to shine light on as many rising acts as they can.

Socials:

Instagram: @ruby.delart 

Tik Tok: @rubydelart 

Facebook: Ruby Delart 

Youtube: Ruby Delart 

