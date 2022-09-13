Female rap sensation, Ruby Delart kept fans riling with her opening act at Ashaiman To The World!

One performer who took the crowd by surprise at the just ended Ashaiman To The World was the new Hip Hop girl ‘RUBY DELART’ with her electrifying performance and stage presence.

The just ended Ashaiman To The World Festival which took place in Ashaiman-Ghana was crowned with a mega stage show on Saturday, 3rd September at the Ashaiman Sakasaka park.

The concert which attracted ten’s of thousands of patrons from Ghana and around the world saw many performers grace the stage.

Out of nowhere, this young lady took to the stage and got the fans who barely knew her and her songs to sing along her addictive street anthem titled ‘GARI’. A typical trait of a real and natural entertainer.

The beauty of her performance is, she wasn’t miming but rather running a semi-live band; an initiative put together by STONEBWOY and his able team to shine light on as many rising acts as they can.

Socials:

Instagram: @ruby.delart

Tik Tok: @rubydelart

Facebook: Ruby Delart

Youtube: Ruby Delart

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.