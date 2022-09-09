Shatta Wale rebuts Blakk Rasta in a heated exchange!

Ghanaian media personality, lecturer & reggae act, Blakk Rasta has called out Shatta Wale for failing to make any positive impact in the lives of his large fanbase.

Blakk Rasta, who is an ardent critic of Shatta Wale, posited that the popular artiste who has enriched himself keeps on bragging about his expensive diamond and gold pieces of jewellery, whereas his fans wallow in poverty.

“You have a lot of following, what are you doing with it? That is why I keep talking about Shatta Wale time after time. You supposedly have a huge following, but what are you teaching that following? It is about insults and fooling all over the place. That is all that you are doing,” these were Blakk’s statements to Shatta.

Angry Shatta Wale replies Blakk Rasta following his comments he made on him about He( Shatta) only teaches his fans St*pidness whenever he comes live on Facebook. #cwesihighestblogdotcom #blogger #GIDIGBA #QueenElizabeth #DisneyPlusDay #Queen pic.twitter.com/iINkwA6LV2 — Cwesi Highest Blog (#thepeoplesblogger) (@cwesihighest) September 9, 2022

Reacting to this in an Instagram Live session on Thursday, September 8, Shatta Wale, who was displeased with the singer’s latest accusation, admonished him to desist from his constant attack on his brand.

Shatta added that he is very dear to God Almighty, the reason why he ensures to deal with people who come at him for no reason.

The leader of the Shatta Movement has cautioned Blakk Rasta to change from his evil ways.

“…I still keep on doing like what I came to say about Blakk Rasta that he should change. He should change his ways because he is the person who insults God’s child and calls him a foolish and stupid boy and also talks about him for supposedly spending money anyhow. Blakk Rasta, you can’t show anybody anyhow, because somebody can show you anyhow.

“I am a forking gift of God. I love you guys but I am gonna be coming here every time,” Shatta stated with a sad face.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.