fbpx
Top Stories

Shatta Wale pleads for another joint with Michy after lauding her for shutting down Ashaiman to Da World; see her interesting reply!

He says he'll pay her in real cash!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 8 hours ago
Shatta Wale pleads for another joint with Michy after lauding her for shutting down Ashaiman to Da World; see her interesting reply!
Photo Credit: /Google Images

Following Shatta Wale’s humble plea to Michy for another feature, Michy has replied after her sterling delivery at Stonebwoys ‘Ashaiman to Da World’ Festival.

In a response to Shatta’s request, Michy claims she won’t bother charging the self-acclaimed ‘Dancehall King’.

According to her in an Instagram story, should she charge Shatta Wale in cash as he suggests, he would visit a radio station in the wee hours of the morning to cry about the money he had given her.

“You won’t pay me in kind but in cash, but if I collect you right now, you go come dey radio early morning dey cry,” she said in Pidgin English.

This comes after the ‘On God’ asked for a second collaboration with the mother of her son on another song.

According to the self-acclaimed “Dancehall King,” he will not pay her with sex but with money since they are no longer an item.

“This is how it should be done. We built this “Symbol of hope” Thank you. Now I can sleep. In fact, let’s do another song. This time I won’t pay you in kind but cash,” Shatta shared on Instagram on September 5, 2022.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 8 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Strongman is ‘Goated’! His new music with visuals confirms this

Strongman is ‘Goated’! His new music with visuals confirms this

4 days ago
Wendy Shay to prove her artistry as an 'Enigma' on upcoming EP; drops October 21!

Wendy Shay to prove her artistry as an ‘Enigma’ on upcoming EP; drops October 21!

4 days ago
Mercy Asiedu joins the bandwagon of Kumawood crooners with new 'Pressure' single!

Mercy Asiedu joins the bandwagon of Kumawood crooners with new ‘Pressure’ single!

6 days ago
Hammer carries Red Eye (2Toff) to rehab; reveals the real reason he stopped music production!

Hammer carries Red Eye (2Toff) to rehab; reveals the real reason he stopped music production!

6 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Check Also
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker