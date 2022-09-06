JUNGLEOVA! Misslyds prowls the intricacies of love on debut single

Gifted singer-songwriter, Misslyds who has garnered a growing fanbase both home and abroad has finally released her debut single; JUNGLEOVA.

Stargirl as she is referred has made a promise to deliver the best of music to her fans and music lovers in Ghana and beyond and this she brings in her latest single.

‘JUNGLEOVA’, a love and heartbreak song centres on people who initiate love again with a different person forcefully because the former relationship ended on a bad note.

“People do not try to let their love go despite going through a hard break up and this song goes out to such people”, Misslyds

After thrilling fans at the Afro Summer Jam festival in Zurich, Switzerland, Misslyds takes her music journey to the next level as the release of ‘JUNGLEOVA’ is set to take the music world by storm.

“JUNGLEOVA” is available on all digital service providers’ and she counts on her fans, music lovers and connoisseurs to take a listen and explore her world of music.

‘JUNGLEOVA’ is produced by one of Ghana’s top producers, Zodiac, and mixed and mastered by the one and only MIX MASTER GARZY.

