Nektunez & Gyakie sweep awards at Nigeria’s biggest music award scheme – The Headies 2022!

Astute Ghanaian talents, Nektunez & Gyakie have emanated as winners at the just ended 15th edition of The Headies- Nigeria’s biggest music awards scheme.

Held on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at the Cobb Energy Centre, Atlanta, USA, the event saw Nektunez being crowned the Best Street HipHop Artist of the Year & Gyakie winning the Best West African Artiste of the Year.

Coming off the release of his highly successful world hit record, Ameno Amapiano Remix, Atlanta-based Ghanaian multi-genre record producer beat stiff competition from Bella Shmurda (Cash App) feat. Zlatan & Lincoln, Rexxie & Mohbad (Kpk), Mohbad (Feel Good), Naira Marley (Koleyewon) and Poco Lee, Portable & Olamide (Zazoo Zehh).

The Headies Awards 2022: D’banj gets lifetime award, dedicates it to Don Jazzy pic.twitter.com/FmOBICketa — Snow Multimedia Connect (SNOW TV) BN 3662284📺 (@OfficialSnowtv) September 5, 2022

The Forever hitmaker beat competition from fellow countryman KiDi, Amaarae, Angelique Kidjo (Benin), Aya Nakamura (Mali) and Nelson Freitas (Cape Verde).

