Kofi Kinaata honoured by Massachusetts House of Representatives, receives Keys to the City of Worcester & lectures 1st year students of the University of Texas!

After being crowned Artist of The Year at the 2022 Ghana Music Awards USA, Kofi Kinaata has been awarded a citation from the Massachusetts House of Representatives & given a lecture at the University of Texas.

He was also presented with KEYS TO THE CITY of Worcester by State representative Dave LeBouf, on behalf of Mayor Joseph Petty.

The citation read; Serious Congratulations to Kofi Kinaata. In recognition of your victory at the Ghanaian Music Awards USA. The entire membership extends its very best wishes and express their hope for the future.

Thank you @KinaataGh for coming to Worcester for an amazing musical performance 🇬🇭🎵. It was an honor to meet you, admire your performance, and give you recognition from the State House and a Key to the City on behalf of the Mayor & City Council #MAPoli #MALeg #GhanaMusic pic.twitter.com/2CtguUI1M1 — Rep. David LeBoeuf (@DavidLeBoeuf) September 2, 2022

Kofi Kinaata had just ended his performance at the Kinaata And Friends Live In Worcester event when Dave LeBouf made the presentation.

Kofi Kinaata, Fameye and Akwaboah headlined the event. Before presenting the citation and key to Kofi Kinaata, the State representative offered to host Kofi Kinaata and his colleagues at the state house when they revisit Massachusetts.

He said; If you or any of the other artists are ever back in Massachusetts, I would be happy to host the country at the State House.

Amidst cheers from the audience, a grateful Kofi Kinaata thanked the state representative for the honours bestowed onto him, calling it a surprise.

Furthermore, in a post he shared on Instagram with a caption, he stated that he shared his knowledge in a writing and composition class with a group of first-year students.

“This morning I spoke to first-year college students of the University of Texas at El Paso about my creative process and brand ethics. This was a writing and composition class with my Ghanaian sister, @efplange_gh,” he disclosed.

This morning I spoke to first-year college students of the University of Texas at El Paso about my creative process and brand ethics. This was a writing and composition class with my Ghanaian sister, Efe Plange. pic.twitter.com/3ZtTpe140a — Kofi Kinaata (@KinaataGh) September 2, 2022

The artiste’s post was accompanied by a picture of him on a screen in a class setting where students paid attention to his speech.

This post has, however, garnered some reactions from some public figures like Abeiku Santana who commented, “Greatness ” while actress Berlinda Dzattah shared the ‘hands in the air’ emoji to hail the artiste.

MzGee in a comment expressed that the award-winning artiste is ‘blessed’.

This won’t be the first time the actor has had his songs dissected by University students.

Earlier this year, a post shared by a social media account that circulates news and information about the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Voice of KNUST, disclosed that Kofi Kinaata’s song is being studied by Level 200 students.

According to the post, the artiste’s song ‘Things Fall Apart’ was adopted by the English department for compulsory study because of its arrangement.

A citation and a KEY to the CITY 🗝 from Worcester City MAYOR 🇺🇸 Hon. Joseph Petty… presented by the State rep Dave LeBouf. THANKS to the people of Worcester, Massachusetts for the LOVE 🥰🙏🏾 #TeamMooove pic.twitter.com/fslMxLg1kw — Kofi Kinaata (@KinaataGh) August 31, 2022

“Because of the literary devices and lyrical arrangement of stanzas set up in Kofi Kinaata‘s [@KinaataGh ] Song ‘Things Fall Apart’, the English Department of KNUST have authorized the song to be studied by level 200’s for the first semester of the 2021 /2022 academic year,” the account shared on March 11, 2022.

