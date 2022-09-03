M.anifest unveils official dates for his Madina To The Universe tour!

Renowned rapper, M.anifest has penned down an affectionate message to all and sundry as he announces upcoming Madina To The Universe tour dates!

As I sit in a hotel room in London staring out the window at the overcast afternoon, I’m reminded of a time past when the idea of being a full-time musician was completely ludicrous to me. But if there is any guarantee in life it’s the surety of change.

Last week I was playing in Berlin, this Sunday I’ll be rocking a stage in London, next week we’ll be making more epic memories in New York and Minneapolis, and in October I’ll be back stateside to Oakland and more! I’m really thrilled about the experience I’ve put together for this tour and would love for you to come out to a show in your city or a city near you!

Sun Sept 4th – London (OMEARA) – https://www.livenation.co.uk/show/1380461/m-anifest/london/2022-09-04/en

Fri Sept 9th – New York – (SOB’s)- Tickets: https://sobs.com/events/manifest-to-the-universe/

Sat Sept 10th – Minneapolis (The Pourhouse) Tickets: https://thepourhousempls.com/event/manifest-to-the-universe/

Fri Oct 14th – Oakland (The New Parish)- Tickets: https://bit.ly/3cKFjaF

It will be absolutely amazing if you could also share and post about the shows you and your friends are coming to!

Keep being your best self and hope to see you soon!

Love is love,

M.anifest

