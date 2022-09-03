Dr Cryme reignites the Jama experience on latest heartbreak banger; My Woman

Ghana’s certified 6 Star General, Dr Cryme is back with an all new Jama release dubbed, My Woman which is set to rock your earbuds.

With his dynamic Vocal prowess Dr Cryme talks about a disappointed lover expressing his Emotions and experiences on the track “My Woman”.

The Masterpiece takes us back to our indigenous folk rhythms with a groove that will make you want to move and easily sing along.

It was produced by Mr Brown Beatz, live conga percussion by a young vibrant chap ‘Kujo’ and mix mastered by Redemption beatz.

This banger comes from Dr Cryme’s forthcoming Studio Album.

