fbpx
Top Stories

Dr Cryme reignites the Jama experience on latest heartbreak banger; My Woman

Relive the jama feeling!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Dr Cryme reignites the Jama experience on latest heartbreak banger; My Woman
Photo Credit: /Google Images

Ghana’s certified 6 Star General, Dr Cryme is back with an all new Jama release dubbed, My Woman which is set to rock your earbuds.

With his dynamic Vocal prowess Dr Cryme talks about a disappointed lover expressing his Emotions and experiences on the track “My Woman”.

The Masterpiece takes us back to our indigenous folk rhythms with a groove that will make you want to move and easily sing along.

It was produced by Mr Brown Beatz, live conga percussion by a young vibrant chap ‘Kujo’ and mix mastered by Redemption beatz.

This banger comes from Dr Cryme’s forthcoming Studio Album.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Blakk Rasta confirms Dr. UN was his mate at KNUST; rates his award better than VGMA!

Blakk Rasta confirms Dr. UN was his mate at KNUST; rates his award better than VGMA!

4 days ago
Ghana National Gospel Music Awards 2022: Full list of winners

Ghana National Gospel Music Awards 2022: Full list of winners

5 days ago
Shatta Wale lands another project with a top USA female act, Jhonni Blaze & hints of a truce with Burnaboy!

Shatta Wale lands another project with a top USA female act, Jhonni Blaze & hints of a truce with Burnaboy!

5 days ago
Meet Mona4Real's latest Sky blue G-Wagon - Big B!

Meet Mona4Real’s latest Sky blue G-Wagon – Big B!

5 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker