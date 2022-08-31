fbpx
Quame Gyedu sweeps 2022 GNGMA Songwriter of the Year award with 'W'ahoɔden' single!
Photo Credit: Quame Gyedu

The just ended Ghana National Gospel music Award has crowned Quame Gyedu as the SONG WRITER OF THE YEAR completing on the slot with Diana Hamilton, MOG, Akesse Brempong, Ruth Adjei, Carl Clottey, Perez Music, Celestine Donkor, Magnus on the same category .

To the fans of Quame Gyedu this doesn’t come as a surprise because he’s noted as a prolific song writer.

Quame has numerous songs played on airwaves with the likes of W’adom, Edin Jesus ft. Efe Grace, I Win, Nkwagye and W’ahoɔden song which earned him the recent award.

“At this point, I strongly want to end up with his acceptance speech on the day, I believe it all belongs to Jesus”, he reveals after the win.

Tags
