Shatta Wale lands another project with a top USA female act, Jhonni Blaze & hints of a truce with Burnaboy!

Shatta Wale has announced another top USA-based female international collaboration with R&B singer-songwriter & Love & HipHop star, Jhonni Blaze & has hinted on a truce with Burnaboy.

The multiple award winning musician, songwriter, record producer and entertainer has taken to his official social media page to announce completion of an upcoming project with famous American musician, Jhonni Blaze.

The ‘On God’ who have worked with international acts including Popcaan, Vybz Kartel, Skillibeng, Shenseea, Alkaline, Mavado, among others has bagged another international collaboration with Jzapal Jackson, known within the showbiz circles as Jhonni Blaze.

Although details (release date and song title) for the project is yet to be known, music consumers are already anticipating the masterpiece. Taking to Facebook via his verified account, Shatta shared photos of himself and Jhonni’s video shoot. He captioned his post, “Incomingggggg🔥🔥 @bigjhonni ft myself Wait for it …..🔥🔥🔥🔥”.

Furthermore, Shatta Wale has in a surprise social media post reached out to friend-turned-foe, Nigerian artist Burna Boy, with whom he feuded earlier this year.

Today Saturday, 27 August, 2022, the controversial Dancehall star put on his Snapchat Story, a message that praises Burna Boy’s work, salutes his success and partly reads like an attempt at reconciliation with the Afro-fusion star.

Born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., his post bears the message:

“Laad Gad my friend who was to be and no more my friend is killing the world. Even though we don’t talk I’m so happy to see him succeed. Shouts to Burna you burning…Love.”

Burna Boy is yet to react or respond.

In 2017, on the ‘Hosanna’ hit song, Shatta and Burna’s friendship came to public notice.

Shatta Wale’s praise for Burna Boy comes days after pictures of his visit paid to another Nigerian music star, Rudeboy of P-Square, in the States, showed up on social media.

These actions follow the ‘On God’ hitmaker’s announcement of his impending ‘Nigeria Media Tour’, contrary to his famed 2021 words, “I don’t need Nigeria promotion.”

