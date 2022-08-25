fbpx
Top Stories

The most stubborn boy in Ghana! How P-Square, Tunde Ednut, others welcomed Shatta Wale in USA

Who will we see him with next?

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
The most stubborn boy in Ghana! How P-Square, Tunde Ednut, others welcomed Shatta Wale to Nigeria
Photo Credit: /Google Images

As previously publicized, Shatta Wale has successfully landed in USA and has been spotted in the company of Rudeboy (PSquare) & their biggest Instagram influencer, Tunde Ednut.

Per what we gathered, they met in Atlanta, United States of America and as he arrived at Mufasa’s house, he met Tunde Ednut and Peter of P Square.

It is revealed that the meeting between these personalities was purely for business purposes, however, they took time to have some entertaining moments.

@ghanamusic

#Ghanamusic #ghanatiktok🇬🇭 #fyp #shattawale#tiktoknigeria🇳🇬🇳🇬 #rudeboy #psquare

♬ original sound – Ghana Music

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Sarkodie set for a Kanye West joint & a BET HipHop Awards stage performance? Tweets by MOG Beatz & BET raise questions

Sarkodie set for a Kanye West joint & a BET HipHop Awards stage performance? Tweets by MOG Beatz & BET raise questions

3 days ago
Full list of winners: Ghana Music Awards USA (GMA-USA) 2022

Full list of winners: Ghana Music Awards USA (GMA-USA) 2022

3 days ago
M'misami by Fancy Gadam feat. Mona 4Reall & Gee Mob66

2022 Week 33: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

4 days ago
Kelvynboy debuts new "Down Flat" haircut; set for a joint on Davido's upcoming album!

Kelvynboy debuts new “Down Flat” haircut; set for a joint on Davido’s upcoming album!

7 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker