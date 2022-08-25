The most stubborn boy in Ghana! How P-Square, Tunde Ednut, others welcomed Shatta Wale in USA

As previously publicized, Shatta Wale has successfully landed in USA and has been spotted in the company of Rudeboy (PSquare) & their biggest Instagram influencer, Tunde Ednut.

Per what we gathered, they met in Atlanta, United States of America and as he arrived at Mufasa’s house, he met Tunde Ednut and Peter of P Square.

It is revealed that the meeting between these personalities was purely for business purposes, however, they took time to have some entertaining moments.

