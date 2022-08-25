Efe Grace bags Woodin ambassadorial deal as she turns a new age today!

Positioned as one of Ghana’s latest sensations in the contemporary Gospel scene, Efe Grace has secured an ambassadorial deal with one of Africa’s best Textile company, Woodin.

As a fashion brand inspired by African culture and art, Woodin signed Efe Grace to project and promote the colorful spirit of African fabrics and prints.

Over the years, Efe Grace has carved a strong niche for herself and has won the hearts of many with her music talent hence the new ambassadorial deal is in appreciation of her impact and hard-work by the company.

“ I am excited and honored to be a representative of this noble company, I thank God for this new journey and also appreciate the staff and board members of Woodin for acknowledging my personality for this new role.

I will do my best to promote the company and it’s vision to enhance African art and culture” – Efe Grace stated in her acceptance speech.

Woodin’s retail stores, spread over 8 African countries, offer much more than just shopping.

Woodin is a brand under the registered company name: Premium African Textiles Limited also referred to as PAT. Head office located in Tema, Ghana.

PAT (Woodin) is a member of the Vlisco Group which has 4 textile and fashion brands in the mid to high-end African market: Vlisco, Woodin, GTP & Uniwax.

The distinctive and unique design signatures of each brand makes the Vlisco Group, with its 170 years heritage, one of the most colourful and interesting brands in the world.

