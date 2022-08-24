Shatta Wale to tour Nigeria, attracts the wrath of netizens for being inconsistent!

Following his previous rants against the Nigerian music industry, Shatta Wale has attracted several reactions after announcing a Nigerian Tour.

In a tweet on August 23, he explained: “I said media tour not promo tour! I am only traveling with my best friend to go and do oil research and u ppl are complaining ok continue.”

Also commenting on how his announcement topped trends across social media platforms, he tweeted: “Only One man post. News.”

I said media tour not promo tour !

I am only traveling with my best friend to go and do oil research and u ppl are complaining 😂😂ok continue 😂😂 — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) August 23, 2022

Check out the tweets below Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale was on Tuesday accused of double standards when social media users dug out old tweets where he badmouth Nigerians just moments after an official flyer announced his intention to tour the most populated West African country.

Only One man post .

News 😂 — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) August 23, 2022

According to netizens, Shatta in December 2021 went on a rampage by calling out Nigerians and their artistes for not reciprocating the love from Ghanaians when it comes to music promotion.

He also made it clear that unlike his colleagues here in Ghana, he didn’t need the support of Nigerians to sell his song to the rest of the world.

One of his popular remarks reads: “I don’t need Nigeria promotion for anything. If Nigerians say they won’t promote Shatta Wale…I don’t need Nigeria’s promotion for anything.”

But reacting to netizens who claim he has made a U-turn with plans of his visit, the celebrated Ghanaian musician clarified his true mission in Nigeria adding that it is purposely for business, not music promotion.

See the way they are busy with my tweet 😂

As if they wrote it 😂😂😂



Be serious 😂😂😂😂 — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) August 23, 2022

