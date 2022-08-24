Samini comments on being the first ever SRC President with dreadlocks after being sworn in!

Following news of his swearing in ceremony as the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) President of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Samini has cleared the air on any further misconceptions and discomforts surrounding his dreadlocks.

Speaking shortly after his swearing-in ceremony at GIMPA on August 23, Samini said dreadlocks should not be used as a metric in determining the outputs of leaders.

He stated that the most important thing for him was to be able to deliver on the mandate given to him by the students of GIMPA.

He added that he feels good to arguably be the only SRC president in Ghana with dreadlocks as a hairstyle.

“I don’t think the locks or anything you wear should determine how much of a leader you can be. So with or without locks, I believe that the most important thing is for me to be able to execute my responsibilities and make sure I leave a mark. It feels good to be unique,” Samini remarked.

On measures to restore confidence in the SRC and to garner student interest, the ‘Linda’ hitmaker said he hopes to use his affluence to achieve it.

“One of the main reasons why I decided to do this, was because I realized that the SRC in the school did not have as much enthusiasm from the students.

The students didn’t really care about SRC activities so I thought if I should take charge of this, yes, I’ll bring the attention to the council and of course, the activities that we’ll do will be loud enough for the entire students to know about and we’ll take it from there,” he said.

Other executives sworn in on the day were Mabel Yawa Mensah (Vice President), Vincentia Z Opponwa (General Secretary), Ruth Yayra Agbeehia (Treasurer) and Sandra Dobil (Women’s Commissioner).

It will be recalled that Samini beat stiff competition from his opponent, Theophilus Quartey, to emerge as GIMPA SRC president in the elections which were held on June 22, 2022.

He garnered 307 votes, compared to his opponent’s 212 votes.

Prior to his election, conversations had emerged on his dreadlocks owing to the recent Achimota- Rastafarian saga and fellow entertainer cum politician Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour) who has trimmed his dreadlocks.

