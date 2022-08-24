Klala enters the studio with Samuel Eto’o for a theme song feature ahead of Qatar 2022!

Ace crooner, Klala has earned the spotlight once more after getting legendary footballer, Samuel Eto’o Fils to feature on a song he made for the Black Stars.

After pitching the song to the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation, he automatically fell in love with the vibe and followed Klala into the studio amidst heavy media presence to record his part of the song.

Samuel Eto’o, who doubles as the Qatar Legacy Ambassador arrived in Ghana Thursday to engage the football association, supporters and the media ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament.

Ghana has been drawn against Portugal, Uruguay and Korea Republic in the 2022 World Cup. The Balck Stars will first face Portugal before taking on Korea Republic and then, Uruguay.

