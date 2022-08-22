Sarkodie set for a Kanye West joint & a BET HipHop Awards stage performance? Tweets by MOG Beatz & BET raise questions

Sarkodie has been the centre of discussion on Twitter all day after the official twitter handle for BET Music and MOG Beatz posted him.

Africa’s most decorated rap artiste and entertainer, Michael Owusu Addo, professionally known as Sarkodie is currently trending on the bird app.

On Twitter, a mention at a greater rate is said to be a ‘trending topic’ or simply a ‘trend’. This happens through a concerted effort by users or because of an event that prompts people to talk about a specific topic.

🇬🇭 has entered the building! @sarkodie is always putting on for his culture and has the 🏆 to prove it! #BET #HipHopAwards #SlaySunday pic.twitter.com/g9Sn14sA9S — BET Music (@BETMusic) August 21, 2022

On Monday, 22 August 2022, highly rated Ghanaian rapper and SarkCess Music boss, Sarkodie became the trending topic on the bird app.

In October 2019, the ‘Adonai’ hit-maker, Sarkodie became the first artist to win the Best International Flow award at BET Hip Hop Awards. The award was presented the rapper on the BET Award main stage.

On Sunday, 21st August, 2022, all the 3 BET Award pages on the bird app (BET Music, BET and Hip Hop Awards) posted the same video of Sarkodie’s acceptance speech after he won the 2019 Best International Flow Award.

They (BET Music, BET and Hip Hop Awards) all captioned their post, 🇬🇭 has entered the building! @sarkodie is always putting on for his culture and has the 🏆 to prove it! #BET #HipHopAwards #SlaySunday”.

With this development, ardent fans of the rapper have question if the BET Award winner would be performing at this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards which will take place on Friday, September 30, with the broadcast premiere airing Tuesday, October 4, at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.

Sark x Ye 🙏🏾🦅 — Numba One 🥇 (@MOGBeatz) August 22, 2022

Also, the multiple award-winning beatmaker, MOG Beatz who is currently in london has hinted on a possible Sarkodie & Kanye West collaboration with his tweet.

The tweet which reads, “Sarkodie x Ye” sparked a lot of reactions from tweeps as they all presumed MOG to be a close pal and insider in the camp of the rapper.

So, what’s really happening since the rapper himself has gone silent amidst all these? Could it be due to a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) between the 3 parties involved or a mere hoax?

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.