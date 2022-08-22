People talk love yet don’t show it, I respect Tinny but what he did really hit me – Stonebwoy reacts to Tinny’s ‘FOOL’ tag

Following recent allegations raised against Stonebwoy by Tinny, the former has come out to share his side of the story and express how he felt.

Days ago, Tinny spoke ill about Stonebwoy and this was after he was asked about his debt that was paid by Stonebwoy.

Stonebwoy reportedly paid someone who claimed Tinny was owing him GHC 2000, and according to Tinny, Stonebwoy should have called him first to ascertain whether the claim was true or false before jumping on to it and paying the money.

Reacting to what Tinny said about him in a recent interview on the popular Ghanaian radio station, Hitz FM, Stonebwoy said;

“I never put dirt on people’s name without any cause. When Tinny went very hard on me, it really hit me.

This is what you face: There is a lot of talk-love but no action. People talk love yet they don’t show it.”

