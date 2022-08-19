Obaapa Christy reveals prioritizing singing over her studies while in school; set to host star- studded 20th Anniversary concert

In view of her impending concert to mark 20 yrs of her Gospel music ministry, Obaapa Christy has revealed her sole reason for attending school.

Celebrated Ghanaian gospel musician, Obaapa Christy has recounted her journey in her music career and how it all started for her when she was just a child.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, Obaaa Christy revealed that her music journey began when she was in school as she developed her talent and interest for music when she was still a student.

She revealed that her main objective about going to school was not to study her books like her colleagues but she was only in school to nurture her singing skills whiles her collagues were busy learning.

In her own words, she said ; “I started singing when I was school. I didn’t really go to school to learn. I went there to sing“.

In the same interview, Obaapa Christy further revealed that she has dominated the gospel music fraternity for about 20 years now, hence she needs to celebrate her journey and success in the music scene.

“20 years in the music game, indeed, it deserves a celebration“, she told Andy Dosty on the same show.

Obaapa Christy will be celebrating her 20th anniversary in the gospel music fraternity with a mega concert scheduled for 4th September 2022 at the UPSA auditorium in Accra.

She also revealed that some top gospel personalities like Celestine Donkor, Piesie Esther, Joyce Blessing, Brother Sammy, Kofi Sarpong, Kweku Gyasi and Jack Alolome will be thrilling the stage with sensational gospel songs.

She also revealed that some top gospel personalities like Celestine Donkor, Piesie Esther, Joyce Blessing, Brother Sammy, Kofi Sarpong, Kweku Gyasi and Jack Alolome will be thrilling the stage with sensational gospel songs.

