Randy N adulates curvy women with ‘Sumpunini’

Randy N adulates curvy women with 'Sumpunini'
Photo Credit: Randy N

Back again with another banging anthem for the street is rapper Randy N which he craftily titles Sumpunini.

In his new street code single, “Sumpunini” the talented musician shows great admiration for beautiful and curvy women with all the right features a man wants to see.

Randy N’s songs clearly demonstrate that the Ghanaian artist does not think like everyone else.

He operates on his own terms in terms of sound and style, and as a result, he has created a sound that cannot be ignored.

Listen, stream and Enjoy – https://mipromo.ffm.to/randyn-sumpunini

