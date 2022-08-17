Kwesi Arthur & Blackway songs make it into EA Sports Madden 23 list of soundtracks!

Ghanaian rappers, Blackway & Kwesi Arthur just coped another global milestone with their songs entering the list of soundtracks for EA Sports’ Madden 23.

“Winning” has made it to the soundtrack of the EA Madden NFL 23 as well as that of Blackway, son of legendary entertainer, KSM.

This year’s game features more than 30 songs on the track list, with heavy hitters Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Nas, Tyler, the Creator amongst others.

Hits for Days 🎧 🔥



The #Madden23 Soundtrack pic.twitter.com/l7TMlcwDMi — Madden NFL 23 (@EAMaddenNFL) August 16, 2022

Here is the full list of songs included in Madden 23:

Track No. Song Artist(s) 1 “Logic (Lucky Charm Freestyle)” Charmaine 2 “Cold” King Green 3 “Touchdown” Lord Afrixana 4 “Winning” Kwesi Arthur feat. Vic Mensa 5 “The Best (TUA Remix)” Eric Banks 6 “Sinister” Cordae feat. Lil Wayne 7 “Hold Me” Malachiii 8 “The Intro” Risqkae feat. Rti$ 9 “Meet Joe Black” Nas 10 “ENERGY!” Cam Wallace 11 “You Gotta Choose” Simon Said, Jazzfeezy ft. Steve Samson 12 “Come On, Let’s Go” Nigo feat. Tyler, the Creator 13 “Run It Up” Bas 14 “Remember Me” Benny the Butcher 15 “Impossible” Blackway, Aeph, Koko 16 “LEVELS” Boslen 17 “One Shot” Gizzle feat. BRE-Z 18 “Are You Ready” Marques Clae 19 “Put Me In The Game” Symba 20 “How To Be A Star” Malachiii 21 “Black Superhero” Robert Glasper feat. Killer Mike, BJ the Chicago Kid and Big KRIT 22 “Crazy” Doechii 23 “505” Coast Concha 24 “GHETTO GODS” EARTHGANG 25 “THE REV3NGE” Joey Bad4$$ 26 “No Biggie” Pop Chanel 27 “Champions” Ty Dolla $ign feat. Wiz Khalifa 28 “Tear It Down” Aha Gazelle 29 “Lifestyle” Dreamville, Bas feat. A$AP Ferg 30 “Any Given Sunday” OnCue 31 “Hit ‘Em” Cypress Hill 32 “Run It Up” IMRSQD 33 “Scrape It Off” Pusha T feat. Lil Uzi Vert and Don Toliver 34 “Conflicted” Snoop Dogg feat. Nas 35 “Whole Team” Trev Rich, Wallis Lane 36 “EXTRA CREDIT” Big KRIT 37 “N95” Kendrick Lamar 38 “Go Get It” Symba 39 “Get Some Money” Killer Mike

