Kwesi Arthur & Blackway songs make it into EA Sports Madden 23 list of soundtracks!
Ghanaian rappers, Blackway & Kwesi Arthur just coped another global milestone with their songs entering the list of soundtracks for EA Sports’ Madden 23.
“Winning” has made it to the soundtrack of the EA Madden NFL 23 as well as that of Blackway, son of legendary entertainer, KSM.
This year’s game features more than 30 songs on the track list, with heavy hitters Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Nas, Tyler, the Creator amongst others.
Here is the full list of songs included in Madden 23:
|Track No.
|Song
|Artist(s)
|1
|“Logic (Lucky Charm Freestyle)”
|Charmaine
|2
|“Cold”
|King Green
|3
|“Touchdown”
|Lord Afrixana
|4
|“Winning”
|Kwesi Arthur feat. Vic Mensa
|5
|“The Best (TUA Remix)”
|Eric Banks
|6
|“Sinister”
|Cordae feat. Lil Wayne
|7
|“Hold Me”
|Malachiii
|8
|“The Intro”
|Risqkae feat. Rti$
|9
|“Meet Joe Black”
|Nas
|10
|“ENERGY!”
|Cam Wallace
|11
|“You Gotta Choose”
|Simon Said, Jazzfeezy ft. Steve Samson
|12
|“Come On, Let’s Go”
|Nigo feat. Tyler, the Creator
|13
|“Run It Up”
|Bas
|14
|“Remember Me”
|Benny the Butcher
|15
|“Impossible”
|Blackway, Aeph, Koko
|16
|“LEVELS”
|Boslen
|17
|“One Shot”
|Gizzle feat. BRE-Z
|18
|“Are You Ready”
|Marques Clae
|19
|“Put Me In The Game”
|Symba
|20
|“How To Be A Star”
|Malachiii
|21
|“Black Superhero”
|Robert Glasper feat. Killer Mike, BJ the Chicago Kid and Big KRIT
|22
|“Crazy”
|Doechii
|23
|“505”
|Coast Concha
|24
|“GHETTO GODS”
|EARTHGANG
|25
|“THE REV3NGE”
|Joey Bad4$$
|26
|“No Biggie”
|Pop Chanel
|27
|“Champions”
|Ty Dolla $ign feat. Wiz Khalifa
|28
|“Tear It Down”
|Aha Gazelle
|29
|“Lifestyle”
|Dreamville, Bas feat. A$AP Ferg
|30
|“Any Given Sunday”
|OnCue
|31
|“Hit ‘Em”
|Cypress Hill
|32
|“Run It Up”
|IMRSQD
|33
|“Scrape It Off”
|Pusha T feat. Lil Uzi Vert and Don Toliver
|34
|“Conflicted”
|Snoop Dogg feat. Nas
|35
|“Whole Team”
|Trev Rich, Wallis Lane
|36
|“EXTRA CREDIT”
|Big KRIT
|37
|“N95”
|Kendrick Lamar
|38
|“Go Get It”
|Symba
|39
|“Get Some Money”
|Killer Mike
