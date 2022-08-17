fbpx
Top Stories
Trending

Kwesi Arthur & Blackway songs make it into EA Sports Madden 23 list of soundtracks!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Kwesi Arthur & Blackway songs make it into EA Sports Madden 23 list of soundtracks!
Photo Credit: /Google Images

Ghanaian rappers, Blackway & Kwesi Arthur just coped another global milestone with their songs entering the list of soundtracks for EA Sports’ Madden 23.

“Winning” has made it to the soundtrack of the EA Madden NFL 23 as well as that of Blackway, son of legendary entertainer, KSM.

This year’s game features more than 30 songs on the track list, with heavy hitters Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Nas, Tyler, the Creator amongst others.

Here is the full list of songs included in Madden 23:

Track No.SongArtist(s)
1“Logic (Lucky Charm Freestyle)”Charmaine
2“Cold”King Green
3“Touchdown”Lord Afrixana
4“Winning”Kwesi Arthur feat. Vic Mensa
5“The Best (TUA Remix)”Eric Banks
6“Sinister”Cordae feat. Lil Wayne
7“Hold Me”Malachiii
8“The Intro”Risqkae feat. Rti$
9“Meet Joe Black”Nas
10“ENERGY!”Cam Wallace
11“You Gotta Choose”Simon Said, Jazzfeezy ft. Steve Samson
12“Come On, Let’s Go”Nigo feat. Tyler, the Creator
13“Run It Up”Bas
14“Remember Me”Benny the Butcher
15“Impossible”Blackway, Aeph, Koko
16“LEVELS”Boslen
17“One Shot”Gizzle feat. BRE-Z
18“Are You Ready”Marques Clae
19“Put Me In The Game”Symba
20“How To Be A Star”Malachiii
21“Black Superhero”Robert Glasper feat. Killer Mike, BJ the Chicago Kid and Big KRIT
22“Crazy”Doechii
23“505”Coast Concha
24“GHETTO GODS”EARTHGANG
25“THE REV3NGE”Joey Bad4$$
26“No Biggie”Pop Chanel
27“Champions”Ty Dolla $ign feat. Wiz Khalifa
28“Tear It Down”Aha Gazelle
29“Lifestyle”Dreamville, Bas feat. A$AP Ferg
30“Any Given Sunday”OnCue
31“Hit ‘Em”Cypress Hill
32“Run It Up”IMRSQD
33“Scrape It Off”Pusha T feat. Lil Uzi Vert and Don Toliver
34“Conflicted”Snoop Dogg feat. Nas
35“Whole Team”Trev Rich, Wallis Lane
36“EXTRA CREDIT”Big KRIT
37“N95”Kendrick Lamar
38“Go Get It”Symba
39“Get Some Money”Killer Mike

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

True to their word, Chance the Rapper & Vic Mensa return to Ghana with 8 students!

True to their word, Chance the Rapper & Vic Mensa return to Ghana with 8 students!

14th July 2022

2022 Week 27: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

10th July 2022
Outside by DJ Breezy feat. Mugeez, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, Kwesi Arthur & Smallgod

Video: Outside by DJ Breezy feat. Mugeez, Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, Kwesi Arthur & Smallgod

8th July 2022
Watch Kwesi Arthur's debut performance of his Billboard charting hit single 'Drama' off 'Son of Jacob' album

Watch Kwesi Arthur’s debut performance of his Billboard charting hit single ‘Drama’ off ‘Son of Jacob’ album

4th May 2022

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker