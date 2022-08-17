Born Jason Paa Kwesi Acquah, USA-based Ghanaian rapper, widely known as Acquaah has heralded his latest single release dubbed, Desires, with a total rebrand and name change to Acquaah.

His artistry revealed through his catalog of releases is all you need to appreciate the uniqueness and diversity of the new crop of rap talents Ghana has to offer the world.

‘Desires’ is no exception as it envelopes the entirety of essential lyricism, flow, and punchy bars that every good song must be characterized by.

The Afro-fusion track is a motivational piece for all who have an earnest focus and game plan to fulfill in life.

The laid-back vocals coupled with the rhythmic flow of the percussions and lead guitar licks are just that mid-tempo vibe you need to keep on your grind throughout the day. Please update your playlists now right away as you listen to the song!!!

Acquaah name change was inspired by an unrelenting desire to better reflect his roots in his artistry and make his brand relatable to both fans from his homeland and the diaspora and as well as introduce foreign fans to the beauty and diversity of the Ghanaian culture and identity.

Although born in Maryland, USA, Acquaah lived with his grandparents in Sunyani, Ghana from infancy till about 16 years when he returned abroad.

Desires! Acquaah gets passionate on new single

Acquaah attended St. James High School while in Ghana and is currently in his final year of college abroad.

He unveils Rema, Burnaboy, Wizkid, Amaarae, Omah Lay, and USA’s Don Toliver as his musical inspirations and is bent on sooner or later, collaborating with Nigeria’s Rema due to his peculiar sound and his aesthetics as well as Amaarae and Don Toliver.

Stream his latest jam across all online platforms here – https://acquaah.fanlink.to/Acq and get interactive with him across his socials.

