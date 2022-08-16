fbpx
Kwame Vybz turns up the heat on “Fire Remix” with a Kwesi Arthur verse

Photo Credit: /Google Images

One of Ghana’s youngest hitmakers, Kwame Vybz has released the official remix to his 2021 hit record “Fire” featuring BET award nominee Kwesi Arthur.

The entire song begins after the intro with “D for Daben?” “Daben” is a Twi word which means When. This is the same question for a lot of youth facing life the hardest way. 

Real recognise real; having one of the frontlines of Hip-hop music from Africa on the remix of Kwame Vybz’s recent releases simply translates what to expect from the young lad. 

Kwame Vybz became a sensation among high schoolers in Ghana when his freestyle video got viral with massive airplay on Ghana’s premier urban music channel 4Syte TV in 2018. Kwame Vybz later released “Company”, “Yung Legend” and “Control” which he later remixed with Larusso.

Kwame Vybz has worked with a wide range of artists and producers including the British-born Ghanaian producer, DJ and musician M-Fly, Amg Armani, Larruso and Kwesi Arthur. 

Kwame Vybz has performed on various major stages in Ghana and recently in Sweden.

“Fire Remix” was produced by Jinxx and mixed-mastered by M-Fly.

