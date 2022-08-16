fbpx
Amaarae gets tongues wagging & the internet talking after revealing butt lip during live performance with Tiwa Savage!

Photo Credit: Amaarae /Twitter

Currently one of Ghana’s biggest music exports, Amaarae, has gone viral following her performance with Tiwa Savage while dressed in a short skirt that exposes parts of her buttocks.

In a video that was shared on Twitter by the social media user, African Folder, the ‘Girls Luv Money’ artiste was captured donning a short graphic white and purple skirt under her buttocks which she matched with a white top and furry up-to-the-knee heels.

Amaarae couldn’t have completed her look without her bald haircut which has won her many admirers and added some uniqueness to her signature look.

Although aware of how short her skirt was, the songstress dared go down and up while whining her waist during her performance with the ‘Somebody’s Son’ artiste.

Meanwhile, Marvel studios has announced Black Panther 2 featuring Amaarae and some other African artistes on the Black Panther soundtrack.

The much-anticipated Marvel movie, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ which is scheduled to be released on November 11, has an original soundtrack performed by Ghanaian female vocalist, Amaarae.

The Afropop singer, in an Instagram post son July 25, described the project as “a true moment for African music.”

She also thanked God for her latest achievement which has attracted tons of congratulatory messages from Ghanaians and fans globally.

