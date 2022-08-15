Shatta Wale pulls massive crowd at Summerstage NY; announces release date for ‘Gift of God’ album!

Following the much-publicised New York event headlined by Shatta Wale, the African Dancehall king has finally announced the release date for his next studio album, Gift of God – “G.O.G”.

After the much anticipation, the multiple award winning musician and performing artiste has finally revealed the official release date for the upcoming star-studded body of work, “Gift Of God”.

The ‘Hajia Bintu’ hit-maker and CEO of SHAXI who who delivered an electrifying performance at the SummerStage Festival on Saturday, 13 August, 2022 disclosed the album release date during his performance.

Shatta Wale earlier announced his retirement after the release of this album. According to him, his upcoming project, “G.O.G” which happens to be his 5th album has been scheduled to arrive on Monday, October 17, 2022.

On Friday, November 19, 2021, the CEO of SHAXI dropped a 4 track project captioned; “G.O.G Chaff”, songs on this project, ‘I Pray’, ‘Cool Down’, ‘Love Is A Medicine’ and ‘Maya’ are tunes that didn’t make it to the main album.

Fans and music consumers are already anticipating the masterpiece.

