G.I.N.A! Amerado’s first album is coming soon

Amerado has announced the release of his debut career album titled God Is Never Asleep shortened as G.I.N.A.

The announcement was made in the middle of his trending beef with fellow rapper LJ.

G.I.N.A by Amerado

The God Is Never Asleep (G.I.N.A) album is the rapper’s first career album since he become a mainstream artist two and a half years ago.

Talking of his body of works, Amerado on 26th October 2022 released a seven-track EP called ‘Patience’ which featured Black Sherif, Benerl, Fameye, Shatta Wale, Kweku Flick, Ypee, and winners of his Selflessness challenge Kojo Luda, 4tune, Nbee, and Adomakye.

