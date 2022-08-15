fbpx
Top Stories

Afrochella officially suspends Deezy following sexual harrasment accusations

Deezy steps down!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Afrochella officially suspends Deezy following sexual harrasment accusations
Photo Credit: Afrochella

In less than a week after a group of women accused Edward Asafu Adjaye, popularly known as ‘Deezydothis’ of asking for sexually explicit images of them, he has stepped down from his duties at Afrochella.

In an update after the unfortunate unravelling of events, Afrochella has issued a press release stating that Deezy will be renouncing his tasks.

According to the organisers, they take sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour from their team members very seriously, hence, the reason for the release.

Afrochella’s actions come after a group of young ladies shared their stories on a Twitter Space group chat, held by one KB titled ‘#Ourexperiences.’

During the meeting on August 10, 2022, some women accused Deezy of requesting nude pictures from them while he sent pictures of his penis in return.

This act of his was tagged ‘chronic’, however, his story came into the limelight when a lady told her story of how Deezy asked her for naked pictures. When she refused, Deezy, according to the alleged victim, blocked her and unblocked her to beg again.

The lady’s story was confirmed by another woman on the same Twitter space accusing Deezy of sending her just too many pictures of his penis.

However, after several allegations against him, there hasn’t been any official statement from Deezy debunking these claims by the said women.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Berklee's Shadrack “Shaddy” Oppong - Four Years On!

Four years on, checkout impressive catalogue of Ghanaian drum artist & Berklee Graduate, Shadrack ‘Shaddy’ Oppong

5 days ago
Round 2: Lyrical Joe & Amerado loose their cool in latest round of diss tracks to each other!

Round 2: Lyrical Joe & Amerado loose their cool in latest round of diss tracks to each other!

6 days ago
Shatta Wale blazes the trail as first Ghanaian act to attain USA's RIAA Gold certification!

Shatta Wale blazes the trail as first Ghanaian act to attain USA’s RIAA Gold certification!

6 days ago
Reverend Prince Nyarko passes on to glory!

Reverend Prince Nyarko passes on to glory!

6 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker