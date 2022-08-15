Afrochella officially suspends Deezy following sexual harrasment accusations

In less than a week after a group of women accused Edward Asafu Adjaye, popularly known as ‘Deezydothis’ of asking for sexually explicit images of them, he has stepped down from his duties at Afrochella.

In an update after the unfortunate unravelling of events, Afrochella has issued a press release stating that Deezy will be renouncing his tasks.

According to the organisers, they take sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour from their team members very seriously, hence, the reason for the release.

Afrochella’s actions come after a group of young ladies shared their stories on a Twitter Space group chat, held by one KB titled ‘#Ourexperiences.’

During the meeting on August 10, 2022, some women accused Deezy of requesting nude pictures from them while he sent pictures of his penis in return.

This act of his was tagged ‘chronic’, however, his story came into the limelight when a lady told her story of how Deezy asked her for naked pictures. When she refused, Deezy, according to the alleged victim, blocked her and unblocked her to beg again.

The lady’s story was confirmed by another woman on the same Twitter space accusing Deezy of sending her just too many pictures of his penis.

However, after several allegations against him, there hasn’t been any official statement from Deezy debunking these claims by the said women.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.