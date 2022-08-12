Priceless: Dela Dee releases new song for his fans

Highlife artiste, Dela Dee comes again with a gyrating highlife song titled Priceless that cuts across with versatility.

The song, which ushers fans into a realm of romantic illumination, was made to eulogize a trusted and supportive lover.

The track melodiously gives an account of the serenity of love and how lucky he was to have captured his lover’s heart despite so many attempts by other equally good-looking guys.

Born Christian Dela Attiley, Dela Dee’s Priceless will help the industry achieve its purpose by notching a good standing and putting Ghana on a deserved pedestal, globally.

The song which is already enjoying massive airplay on various radio and television stations across Africa was produced by GAF BEAT.

