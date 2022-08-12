Origins & update of the Amerado-Lyrical Joe beef & Celebs who have taken sides so far!

It’s been a rollercoaster these past days as the Amerado-Lyrical Joe feud intensifies with the release of each diss track & certain celebrities have come out to commend their choice of a winner so far.

Legendary music producer, Edward Nana Poku Osei (Da’ Hammer) has uttered his impressions about Amerado and Lyrical Joe’s resolve to take each other to the cleaners in a series of diss songs.

After four songs from each rapper, Da’ Hammer said he has so far gravitated to Amerado while recognizing the talent of the two rappers.

“But boys dey rap oo… so far I’m team Amerado though… until further notice,” his tweet on August 11, 2022, read.

While some abhor ‘beef’, a term for lyrical war, the revered music producer, credited for nurturing many rappers who have been successful in the Ghanaian music industry, including likes of Sarkodie, Kwaw Kese, Tinny, Edem, Okra and Teephlow, said it was okay for musicians to engage in such provided it is devoid of personal attacks.

“Occasional battles in rap are definitely healthy as long as no one hits below the belt,” he said but ended his tweet with a piece of advice. “Keep families out guys.”

Furthermore, Seasoned Ghanaian broadcast journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah has waded into the current lyrical battle between Lyrical Joe and Amerado as she rallies behind Lyrical Joe in winning the rap battle.

In reaction to the ongoing beef, Nana Aba Anamoah has described Lyrical Joe as a very lethal rapper given the shots he threw at Amerado’s camp in his diss songs.

Nana Aba Anamoah has automatically rallied behind LJ in winning the rap battle perhaps because she strongly believes that he is a better rapper than Amerado.

However, in as expected, popular female media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay has interstoimngly asked who Lyrical Joe is after being approched by netizens to interview Lyrical Joe on her renowned Delay Show.

Stop it @Amerado_Burner 😍 pic.twitter.com/pWT5OptADr — The Delay Show Is Back On TV3 🐆🌙☀️ (@delayghana) August 10, 2022

Tweeps have seen this gesture as an extra endorsement of Amerado in the ongoing beef following their previous viral lovey dovey videos that broke the internet sometime back.

Nevertheless, she has called for Amerado to cease fire but we it has fallen on deaf ears as the heat is still on!

Background to the beef

After Amerado was crowned Best Rapper at the 5th edition of the 3Music Awards, Lyrical Joe released a song to express his displeasure at the organisers, stressing that even Amerado knows he did not deserve the award.

Although some expected Amerado to reply at the time, he refused to. He stated on ‘Kyibom’ that he was busy with his album, a reason he did not reply to the diss track. And now that he is ready for the war, he will not take it easy on Lyrical Joe, hence, the back-to-back diss songs.

Amerado has so far released ‘Kyibom’, ‘Ponky Joe’, ‘Sin No More’ and ‘Lyrical Josephine’.

Lyrical Joe, on the other hand, has released ‘Baboon’, ‘Mute’, ‘Kwabena Numbers’ and ‘Abaduaba Ameliar’.

