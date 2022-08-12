Nuff Chat: Korshi T sings about his high hopes on God

Working with UK based producer YB Ayo, Korshi T‘s Nuff Chat is an Afrobeat and Bashment fused record that was created on a Hip-Hop foundation.

With lines like “Long talk no go do am. Nuff chat bro, let them know me y3 doer” cited on the second verse, he urges the listener to not only strive for excellence but also back their prayers with action.

Korshi T, born Nathan Tsagli describes his sound as Afro-fusion deeply influenced Hip-Hop/Rap, Highlife and all the rich sounds he was exposed to at a very young age.

Debuting the Ghanaian music scene with “Me Ne Woa” a single that featured Geewan in 2014. He has a very diverse catalogue that reflects his influences as mentioned above.

Learning how to sing from observation he enlists EdSheeran, Asa,, M3nsa and Kendrick Lamar as the very four that influenced his style of music.

Listen to Nuff Chat: https://onerpm.link/437318460020

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.