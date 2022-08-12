‘Bhad Gyal’ Jessie Mens is back with a new song

Singer Jessie Mens is back again with another new released song “Bhad Gyal” a song made to motivate and empower women in general.

She is known with songs like Butterflies, No fears and Mad S3x which she featured Ghanaian award winning Afrobeat artist, Kelvyn Boy.

All songs are doing massively awesome on all major music platforms. “Mad S3x” which features Kelvyn Boy has a significant video on YouTube.

It’s encouraging females especially young ladies to love and standup for them selves as boss ladies in everything they do and not to seek validation from others.

Jessica Mensah, known in showbiz as Jessie Mens is a Ghanaian/Canadian Afro-pop/Afrobeats emerging artiste.

The Song is available on all digital Platforms “Visualizer” on YouTube.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.