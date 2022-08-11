Jidenna is in town! Signs MoU with Ghana Tourism Authority & links up with KiDi & Keche

JJidenna Theodore Mobisson widely known on the global showbiz scene as Jidenna has landed in Ghana on a diaspora link up and has been spotted with KiDi & Keche.

Born on May 4, 1985, in Lagos, Nigeria, to Tama Mobisson, an accountant, and Oliver Mobisson, a Nigerian Igbo academic, Jidenna is popular for his monster hit singles, Bambi & Classic Man.

Apparently, Birthright Africa team led by the GRAMMY Award-nominated multi-platinum rapper and a cohort of 12 young Americans of African descent has signed an MOU with Ghana Tourism Authority to foster connection between Africa and the diaspora to breed a culture of exploration.

On that account, he has also linked up with some artistes in the nations capital including the reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year, Dennis Nana Kwaku Boadi-Dwamena, aka KiDi.

The Lynx Entertainment signed musician who recently dropped another jamming tune featuring the Jamaican singer, Movado seems to be working on another international collaboration with one of the world’s greatest rappers.

He was spotted in a new photo posing with the sensational American rapper, Jidenna and fans have already crossed their fingers for a possible collaboration between the two stars.

Jidenna was also spotted in a photo with Joshua of Keche fame.

