Four years on, checkout impressive catalogue of Ghanaian drum artist & Berklee Graduate, Shadrack ‘Shaddy’ Oppong

Just in case you find yourself strolling down 1140 Boylston Street in Boston, Massachusetts you might just bump into Berklee College of Music’s very own Shadrack “Shaddy” Oppong.

From humble beginnings in Obuasi, Shaddy rose through the ranks as a formidable drummer with a unique sound playing for high profile artistes across Ghana.

His passion and determination saw him make a name for himself throughout his days at University of Ghana, Legon where he graduated with a B.A in Psychology with Philosophy.

In an earlier publication, we unveiled the musical journey of this power drumming enigma and his struggles to make it into the highly esteemed Berklee College of Music in the USA.

Well, we present to you an update of what he’s accomplished so far after gaining admission into the world’s largest independent private music college of contemporary music known for the study of Jazz and modern American music.

As one of the few Ghanaians to have ever bagged a degree in Music Business and Music Production from the renowned college, Shaddy has been shortlisted as one of four drummers accepted into Berklee College of Music’s exclusive Masters program known as the “Berklee Global Jazz Institute” for the 2022-2023 academic year.

This Masters program accepts only 20 students (musicians) from all over the world after a

rigorous interview and audition process.

Since his acceptance into the college, he has improved on his craft to such an extent that he has amassed a wealth of experience working with both fast-rising and established names globally, across multiple genres.

Listed below is a catalogue of artistes he has worked with over the years as a student of Berklee College of Music:

Edoardo Santini (Italy) – recorded

Lizje (Colombia) – recorded

Akesse Brempong (Ghana) – performed and recorded

Sagarika Music (India) – one of the most outstanding record labels in Mumbai, India. He recorded drums for their “Saranga” single.

Edoardo Omondi – performed, recorded drums on his originals & performed with him at “Disco Diablito”, one of the biggest festivals in Mexico.

Royal Chris (Ghana) – recorded & performed drums on his album, “Alpha”.

Rocket House (Los Angeles, USA) – performed and recorded on their first album, “Rocket House”.

Alicia (Spain) – recorded on her EP

Tomi (Nigeria) – recorded and performed

Taylor Deneen (USA) – performed

Esperanza Camacho (USA) – performed for her at one of biggest festivals she headlined called “AMIGA” in Cordoba, Spain (2021).

Valeria (Ukraine) – recorded

David Timothy (Sweden) – performed and recorded

Bastn (USA) – recorded and performed

Madiac (USA) – renowned Atlanta based producer that he recorded for

Chenshuo Zhang (China) – recorded drums for lyricist, composer & signee of Universal Music Publishing Group China

Dakota Cohen (USA) – performed

Varun Nayyar (India) – recorded drums for renowned USA-based Indian producer

James Goldman (USA) – recorded

Hrushabh (India) – recorded

Bade (Turkey) – performed and recorded

Daniel Monte (Canada) – performed and recorded

Shared stage and Performed with the legendary Lalah Hathaway and Divinity Rox (bassist for Beyoncé’s very first female band) at the Agganis Arena on May 9, 2022.

Official Drummer for the Berklee hip-hop ensemble who open Chaka Khan’s show in Boston in October, 2019.

He is currently working on his first EP titled, “SHADDYCITY”. He keeps on blazing the trail and making the motherland proud as a sought after world-class drummer.

Shadrack “Shaddy” Oppong has grown to be a huge inspiration to many young Ghanaian musical talents.

He is the evidence that all one needs is a keen belief in one’s abilities, a hunger to expand knowledge and explore the full possibilities of a gift and a relentless passion to see a vision manifest in its full glory.

And guess what? He’s just getting started! Get interactive with Shaddy across his socials and do well to subscribe to his YouTube channel while you anticipate the birth of his debut Jazz EP!

