Shatta Wale blazes the trail as first Ghanaian act to attain USA’s RIAA Gold certification!

On Mon, August 8, it was certified gold after garnering over 500,000 unit sales in US.

Photo Credit: /Google Images

Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, aka Shatta Wale has attained another milestone with his feature on Beyoncé’s Already 3 years down memory lane.

You would recall that in 2019, renowned American singer, songwriter, producer, and actress, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter professionally known as Beyoncé linked up with the Ghanaian superstar on a masterpiece tagged; “Already”.

The output, ‘Already’ which also features Major Lazer happens to be a single from Beyoncé’s studio album labeled, ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ and was featured in the 2020 film ‘Black Is King’.

Well, the groovy jam on Monday, August 8, 2022 was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) after garnering over 500,000 unit sales in US. This feat is massive for Shatta Wale as he becomes the first Ghanaian act to be gold-certified.

The Recording Industry Association of America Gold and platinum certification program was created to honor artists and track sound recording sales. It has also become the benchmark defining success in the recorded music industry.

The song, ‘Already’ won the 2022 Best Collaboration of the Year award at the 18th Urban Music Awards and 6th annual AEAUSA. In 2020, the song won Best Collaboration at the 2020 BreakTudo Awards.

