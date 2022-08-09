Big Ivy bathes Mummy Dolarz with ‘Poison Ivy’; will she ever recover?

‘Beef SZN is upon us as Ghana’s Big Ivy has replied Nigeria’s Mummy Dolarz after she uttered unprintable remarks and she calls this; Poison Ivy.

Big Ivy is back again with yet another clap back at Nigeria’s Mummy Dolarz in her track titled ‘Poison Ivy’.

The song released on August 8 has gone viral on Twitter with tweeps shouting out to the Ghanaian mum who became popular with her Mother’s Day rap freestyle.

According to music lovers, Big Ivy delivered an exceptional flow with punchlines compared to her Nigerian counterpart who rained insults on her in the ongoing friendly rap battle.

“Clean rap, clean delivery. No body shaming, No insults. Pure clean entertainment. Big ups Big Ivy,” Icon Acquah wrote in reaction to the new tune.

Another Esther Layade said: “The fact that Big Ivy didn’t reply to Mama Dolarz insults shows the highest level of maturity and I admire her for that. I just dey for middle in this battle. This is what happens when you are half Nigerian and half Ghanaian. Shoutout to both countries tho.”

Both rappers, believed to be in their 50s, in the last few weeks have been battling it out for the best African mum rap title with the release of diss songs.

